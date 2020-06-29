Monday

Jun 29, 2020 at 10:38 AM


A new Miss Alice Texas Royalty was crowned on Sunday, June 28. The new royalty is


Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Jacquelyn Danielle Perez-Saenz.


Junior Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Alyssa Rivera and Little Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Miranda Brooke Garcia.


"All of the contestants competing did a phenomenal job and it was such a unique experience. It was definitely a high energy event, filled with lots of talent and an emotional good bye to the 2019 royalty family Miss Alice Texas 2019 Araceli Nino, Junior Miss Alice Texas 2019 Addison Isabella Garza, and Little Miss Alice Texas Juliana Farias," said pageant officials via Facebook. "The virtual event was held at the local event center with under 75 people in attendance, masks were provided for few that showed up without. The committee was honored to have had such an incredible group of young ladies compete for the opportunity to represent our community!"


The awards were scattered among the contestants in the following order:


Little Miss Division:


Miranda Brooke Garcia


Little Miss Alice Texas 2020


Best Talent


Most Photogenic


Sweetheart Award


Junior Division:


Alyssa Rivera


Junior Miss Alice Texas 2020


Best Essay


Junior Miss Humanitarian


Heather Jo Benavides


1st Runner Up Jr. MISS


Best Talent


Alexandria Benavides


2nd Runner Up Jr. MISS


Most Photogenic


Aaliyah Villegas


Miss Congeniality


Miss Division:


Jacquelyn Danielle Perez-Saenz


Miss Alice Texas 2020


Best Talent


Miss Congeniality


Bryanna Contreras


1st Runner Up Miss


Best Essay


Top Sales Award


Most Photogenic


Karina Vela


2nd Runner Up MISS


Miss Humanitarian