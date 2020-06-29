A new Miss Alice Texas Royalty was crowned on Sunday, June 28. The new royalty is
Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Jacquelyn Danielle Perez-Saenz.
Junior Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Alyssa Rivera and Little Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Miranda Brooke Garcia.
"All of the contestants competing did a phenomenal job and it was such a unique experience. It was definitely a high energy event, filled with lots of talent and an emotional good bye to the 2019 royalty family Miss Alice Texas 2019 Araceli Nino, Junior Miss Alice Texas 2019 Addison Isabella Garza, and Little Miss Alice Texas Juliana Farias," said pageant officials via Facebook. "The virtual event was held at the local event center with under 75 people in attendance, masks were provided for few that showed up without. The committee was honored to have had such an incredible group of young ladies compete for the opportunity to represent our community!"
The awards were scattered among the contestants in the following order:
Little Miss Division:
Miranda Brooke Garcia
Little Miss Alice Texas 2020
Best Talent
Most Photogenic
Sweetheart Award
Junior Division:
Alyssa Rivera
Junior Miss Alice Texas 2020
Best Essay
Junior Miss Humanitarian
Heather Jo Benavides
1st Runner Up Jr. MISS
Best Talent
Alexandria Benavides
2nd Runner Up Jr. MISS
Most Photogenic
Aaliyah Villegas
Miss Congeniality
Miss Division:
Jacquelyn Danielle Perez-Saenz
Miss Alice Texas 2020
Best Talent
Miss Congeniality
Bryanna Contreras
1st Runner Up Miss
Best Essay
Top Sales Award
Most Photogenic
Karina Vela
2nd Runner Up MISS
Miss Humanitarian