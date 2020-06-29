A new Miss Alice Texas Royalty was crowned on Sunday, June 28. The new royalty is

Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Jacquelyn Danielle Perez-Saenz.

Junior Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Alyssa Rivera and Little Miss Alice Texas 2020 is Miranda Brooke Garcia.

"All of the contestants competing did a phenomenal job and it was such a unique experience. It was definitely a high energy event, filled with lots of talent and an emotional good bye to the 2019 royalty family Miss Alice Texas 2019 Araceli Nino, Junior Miss Alice Texas 2019 Addison Isabella Garza, and Little Miss Alice Texas Juliana Farias," said pageant officials via Facebook. "The virtual event was held at the local event center with under 75 people in attendance, masks were provided for few that showed up without. The committee was honored to have had such an incredible group of young ladies compete for the opportunity to represent our community!"

The awards were scattered among the contestants in the following order:

Little Miss Division:

Miranda Brooke Garcia

Little Miss Alice Texas 2020

Best Talent

Most Photogenic

Sweetheart Award

Junior Division:

Alyssa Rivera

Junior Miss Alice Texas 2020

Best Essay

Junior Miss Humanitarian

Heather Jo Benavides

1st Runner Up Jr. MISS

Best Talent

Alexandria Benavides

2nd Runner Up Jr. MISS

Most Photogenic

Aaliyah Villegas

Miss Congeniality

Miss Division:

Jacquelyn Danielle Perez-Saenz

Miss Alice Texas 2020

Best Talent

Miss Congeniality

Bryanna Contreras

1st Runner Up Miss

Best Essay

Top Sales Award

Most Photogenic

Karina Vela

2nd Runner Up MISS

Miss Humanitarian