Editor’s Note: The Caprock Chronicles are edited by Jack Becker a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Christena Stephens, a frequent contributor to this column.

While doing research at the Holy Family Church in Nazareth, Texas, someone mention a Nazareth priest who was born on Halloween. His personality was always described to me as generous and jovial.

A locked bookcase at the church Rectory captured my unwavering attention about this joyful priest – not the parishioners’ comments that I heard during my time in Nazareth.

Behind locked wooden doors I found most of the books and booklets the jubilant priest wrote, as well as his handwritten notes. To match the priest’s cheery disposition every book was bound in sunflower yellow covers.

Before John Wayne and Clint Eastwood made being, an Old West gunman cool, this young boy from Greenwich, New York became enamored with everything the Old West offered. The boy from Greenwich eventually became a priest and went on to write over 170 books and pamphlets on Texas and New Mexico history.

Father Stanley Crocchiola was born on Halloween in 1908. At the of age 30 he was ordained into the Franciscan Order of Atonement in Washington, D.C. Nine years later he contracted tuberculosis which diminished his health- making his East Coast ministry challenging.

While health ailments can be detrimental to most people, being diagnosed with tuberculosis was like an angel in disguise for Father Stanley. The Order sent him to the flat land of the Llano Estacado in 1939 to a pastorate of his own choosing. Father Stanley picked Hereford, Texas where it was anticipated the arid climate would aid in his recovery.

When Father Stanley arrived in Hereford by train in February 1939 black dust was blowing so hard, he could not even make out any of the surrounding landscape or town. It must have been harrowing for him when the dust cleared, and he saw the outstretched expanse of Hereford. But his distress soon turned to exhilaration for he was closer than he ever to being to real-life cowboy living in the Old West.

A few years later he was sent to Taos, New Mexico and served at the missions in Raton, Villa Nueva, Sapello and Pecos. His love of the Wild West and history melded together, in 1948, while in Raton, New Mexico. Father Stanley started spending every spare minute researching and writing, which led to his first published book, a history of Raton, NM.

After Father Stanley made his way back the Texas Panhandle, he continued to write on Texas history. His return came about because Bishop Laurence Fitzsimons of the Amarillo Diocese, who also had a passion for history had heard of Father Stanley.

After Fitzsimons and Stanley met in Pecos, New Mexico, Stanley moved, in January 1952 to Amarillo to become the Amarillo diocesan historian and began his historical research in earnest.

Beginning in 1948, he wrote a total of 177 books and small booklets under the pen name F. Stanley. He chose the pen name because Crocchiola was too hard for people to pronounce or spell. The F. was for Francis, not Father as many speculated.

Over time he wrote books and booklets that chronicled the history of many towns in the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico. He also wrote about the famous bandit, Black Jack Ketchum, the emerging cattle industry in The Texas Panhandle, Cattlemen to Feed Lots (1880-1970) and The Abiquiu, New Mexico Story. There is even a small volume on Taiban, New Mexico which is on the very western edge of the Llano Estacado.

In January 1969, Father Stanley landed in the little village of Nazareth. During his 13 years as a priest at the village, he accomplished many things, including helping Nazareth get incorporated in 1973.

Later he served as a priest in the Texas communities of Hereford, Bovina, St. Francis, Canadian, Stratford, White Deer, Lubbock, Friona, Dumas, and Pep, as well as Dean of the Levelland Deanery.

On his days off he conducted research at West Texas A&M University Library. These singular research days became sacred to him, as they do with any historian. Although penniless he often financed his own printing. Never tiring in his passion, he spent his vacations in small western towns gathering research materials for his books. A big part of Father Stanley’s research was done by visiting the older residents of the communities he wrote about.

Father Stanley outlined and wrote most of his stories in blue ink in spiral-bound notebooks before he transferred them to typewritten manuscripts. He outlined every book before he began writing. Most of his typewritten manuscripts are incredibly spotless of errors.

In the end, his heart was stolen by the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico. He was a man out of time who saw the wealth of history that many considered worthless.

The New York-born priest who loved the Old West lived to be 87 years old and is buried in the Nazareth cemetery.