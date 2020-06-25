A key figure in Grayson College’s recent history is moving on with the next stage of his life. Grayson College Board Trustee Rad Richardson announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down from the Board.

"I’m so grateful to have worked with Rad on the Board of Trustees," GC President Jeremy McMillen said in a news release issued Wednesday. "His thoughtful approach and kind nature lead many of our discussions down a path of inquiry and intentionally toward our mission of student success."

Richardson has been a part of the college’s Board of Trustees for the past six years and has been involved with much of the growth that has occurred there in recent years. Among the projects that Richardson was involved with are the return of the basketball program, opening of a new residence hall and opening of the advanced manufacturing facility in 2018. Last year, Richardson helped the college in the opening of its new distillery and teaching center, and a new food pantry for the college.

"It has been a great experience to be in there and see young people being educated," Richardson said. "It was exciting to work with the state to get the BSN (bachelor of science in nursing) program going. ... It’s great to see students coming out of the college and being able to work."

