10:55 a.m. update: A flood advisory for Travis and Williamson counties has ended as storms move east of the Austin area.

Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in the afternoon and at night, with a 60% chance of rain lasting through the evening.

9:55 a.m. update: More than 400 Austin Energy customers are without power as the company works on outages across the Austin area.

Thirteen restoration crews and 10 tree crews are working as storms move across Central Texas, Austin Energy officials said.

"Thank you for your patience as our crews safely work to restore power," they said.

7:45 a.m. update: A flood advisory for Travis and Williamson counties is in effect until 10:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in some isolated areas in northern Travis County, forecasters said.

During a flood advisory, flooding is possible over a large area.

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Widespread rainfall amounts of up to a half-inch will be possible during the day as storms move into Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

A line of storms northwest of Austin were moving into the area around 6:35 a.m., Doppler radar images showed. Storms, which could return likely between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Austin area, could include isolated pockets of severe weather.

Quarter-sized hail, 60-mph winds and lightning strikes are all possible with some of the stronger storm cells, the weather service said. Some isolated spots could receive up to 1 inch of rain during the day.

Tornadoes are also possible, but the risk for them is very low, forecasters said.

Mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain will last all day and into the evening, forecasters said.

Temperatures will peak at a high near 89 degrees during the day but will stay above 71 degrees at night, the weather service said.

More rain is possible on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m., and a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 87. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 90. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph will have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 91. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 92.