Tears from residents arguing both sides of the issue were shed Monday.

There were those who felt that removing the Confederate monuments from the Bastrop County Courthouse lawn was a needless erasure of history, and there were others who said that keeping the symbolism of the old Confederacy 155 years after its demise was incompatible with modern American values.

After hearing from nearly 20 residents on the issue during a well-attended meeting Monday — most spoke in favor of removing or relocating the monuments — county commissioners voted unanimously to set a specially-scheduled session July 7 to decide how to handle the controversial markers, a move that Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape initially opposed.

But before commissioners reached that decision, the gathering of residents in the courtroom revealed that the divide separating their views mirrored the same divide that has fractured America over Confederate monuments across the nation. And, oftentimes, both viewpoints hinged on divergent understandings of antebellum American history — those that believed slavery was the crux of the Civil War, and those that thought it was an issue of states’ rights.

"I would like to ask most of you who are reciting your side of history — do you even know why we study history?" asked Rose Carter, a white woman.

Someone from the room shot back: "To fight battles like this."

"No," Carter replied. "You study history because history repeats itself."

"You tear down these monuments, change the names of the schools, you’re changing history and that’s not right," she said through tears. "You remember history because these are the people who founded this country. I’m passionate about it, and it’s not right."

Many Black residents shared anecdotes about what the monuments represented to them. Some spoke of their earliest memory of experiencing discrimination. Others told of recent experiences of discrimination and explained how the Confederate iconography caused them anguish.

Carl DeShay told commissioners how the statues are a reminder not only of the inequality in societal systems, but of the racism in the hearts of men.

Dock Jackson, who is part of a recently-formed group pushing for the monuments’ removal, said the monuments are a visual and emotional reminder of America’s racist past and racist present.

Pastor General Smith, of Red Rock, said his concerns go beyond the Confederate iconography. "My problem is not that I’m Black. My problem is not that there’s a statue out there that has references to the Confederate army. My problem is that I don’t have a place on that seat," Smith said pointing at the commissioners dais. "Martin Luther King didn’t march down those streets, didn’t get hit in the head, didn’t get locked up so that we could say, ‘I’m Black and my life matters.’ He fought for us to have a seat at the table, to be part of the process."

Controversy over the monuments was reignited on June 7 when the statues were found with the letters "BLM," an abbreviation of Black Lives Matter, and "Free Rodney Reed," a reference to the controversial 1998 conviction of the death row inmate for Stacey Stites’ murder in Bastrop.

The vandalism resulted in the arrest of Taylor Zachary Butler, who now faces a felony charge, and energized a grassroots movement that includes an online petition with over 5,000 signatures in favor of the monuments’ removal.

Residents who want the monuments to stay in place have also started an online petition, which as of Monday had garnered nearly 200 signatures.

'Concerned citizens’

As commissioners held court inside the courthouse, roughly 30 residents gathered on the lawn Monday morning marching and chanting for the monuments’ removal.

Bearing witness to their demonstrations was a group of four armed men seated in lawn chairs tightly encircling the Confederate obelisk’s foundation. They identified themselves as the Concerned Citizens of Bastrop, a newly formed group that they say will act as a law-enforcement support group.

"We’re not here to say ‘screw you,’" said Steve Edmonson, but "ain’t nobody going to put any more paint on this."

"We are totally abiding by the law," Edmonson said. "We’re not going to be intimidated away. We’re not here to start (problems), we’re here to prevent. And that is God’s honest truth."