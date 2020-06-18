Biderman’s Deli in Westlake could soon add beer and wine options to its menu.

The West Lake Hills Board of Adjustment on June 10 approved a special use permit to allow the sale of beer and wine on site, making it official.

City code requires the sale of alcohol to comply with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulations regarding the distance between a business selling alcohol to a church or school.

The deli, which sits on the corner of Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360) and Bee Cave Road in the Village at Westlake shopping center, is adjacent to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Cave Road. TABC’s method of measuring for public hospitals or churches is "from front door to front door, along the property lines of the street fronts and in a direct line across intersections," city documents state.

In a staff report created by Anjali Naini, the city’s director of Building and Development Services, staff measured the distance between the deli and the church using two different ways and both show that Biderman’s Deli is over 300 feet away from the door of the church.

Biderman’s opened its doors to the West Austin community in November, offering Jewish-inspired favorites, including bagels, coffee and deli sandwiches. Operating seven days a week, the restaurant serves a breakfast and lunch menu daily, as well as a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday. The deli will now be able to serve beer and wine alongside their dishes.

It was not immediately clear when those options would be available.