The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied death row inmate Rodney Reed’s request to remove and replace the judge appointed to his case in his bid for a new trial.

The Supreme Court denied without comment Reed’s defense attorneys’ objection to the appointment of visiting Judge J.D. Langley, who was assigned to the case one week after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals canceled Reed’s 2019 execution date and sent his case back to the Bastrop County district court.

It’s the second time defense attorneys have failed to remove Langley. In December 2019, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals shot down their request also “without written order,” prompting attorneys to appeal the matter to the state Supreme Court.

Langley, who would be visiting from Brazos County, was appointed by Judge Olen Underwood of the Second Administrative Judicial Region after visiting Judge Doug Shaver, who had presided over Reed’s case since 2014, asked the Supreme Court to “remove my name from the list of judges who receive assignments, as I am retiring.”

Reed’s attorneys argued last year that Langley’s appointment is “contrary to the Texas Constitution.” They claimed that the only judge who could properly preside over Reed’s murder case is the 21st District Court’s elected judge — Carson Campbell, who has served on the bench since he was elected by Bastrop County voters in 2012. It’s improper for a visiting judge to preside over the case when a locally elected judge is available to do so, they say.

In court filings, Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz and Assistant Attorney General Matthew Ottoway have called Reed’s attorneys’ claims “blatantly wrong.”

There is nothing in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure “that requires the elected judge of a convicting court to preside over a habeas hearing,” prosecutors wrote in a Dec. 4 court filing. The code “only requires that the case be heard by the convicting court, it does not dictate the judge who sits in that court.”

Reed was scheduled to be executed Nov. 20 until the Court of Criminal Appeals blocked his execution five days prior, and remanded the case back to the Bastrop County district court to review new evidence that may prove Reed’s innocence.

Reed and his attorneys have long claimed that the only evidence linking Reed to the crime — sperm found inside the body of 19-year-old Stacey Stites — was the result of a secret affair and not a sexual assault. Stites’ strangulated corpse was found on the side of a rural Bastrop County road in 1996.

Reed’s attorneys claim that it was Stites’ finance, Jimmy Fennell, who killed her after he learned of their affair. Attorneys filed several affidavits from witnesses in the months leading up to Reed’s execution date supporting their claim.