EL PASO – A week had passed since the 17-year-old had turned himself over to the Border Patrol in El Paso after making the journey from Guatemala to the U.S. border. He had been held in an El Paso hotel, he said, then flown on commercial flights to Houston and then Phoenix.

That’s when a woman from a Guatemalan consulate told him there would be one more flight.

"I wasn't expecting it," Miguel said. "I got very tense. I didn’t know they were going to send me back.”

But Miguel, whose full name is not being used because he is a minor, would be sent back.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration has expelled 2,175 unaccompanied minors since March, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The expulsions include a 10-year-old boy who was returned to his native Guatemala, according to records reviewed by the El Paso Times.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled unprecedented protocols March 20 ordering border agents to expel unlawful immigrants, including minors traveling alone and asylum-seekers. The order, which is open-ended, prohibits the Border Patrol from holding groups of people together in an effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sixty-nine unaccompanied migrant children — of 1,250 in the government’s care at the end of May — had tested positive for coronavirus. All have since been removed from medical isolation, according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Immigrant advocates accuse the administration of unlawfully using the public health crisis to end protections for young migrants when it has a legal obligation and a shelter network prepared to receive them.

"The CDC order is just being used to prevent unaccompanied children from coming into the country," said Mark Greenberg, a senior fellow with the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, who led the agency responsible for the welfare of children during the Obama administration.

The policy skirts an anti-trafficking law enacted by Congress in 2000, routinely reauthorized, that protects minors under 18 who cross the border without a parent or legal guardian. Under the rule, children are entitled to make an immigration claim and be taken into the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement before they are transferred to a sponsor in the U.S., usually a parent or close family member.

The effort to send unaccompanied minors back to their home countries comes a year after the Trump administration faced widespread criticism over the overcrowded conditions in which children were held in Border Patrol cells in Texas last summer. A record 76,000 unaccompanied children arrived at the U.S. border last year, overwhelming the system designed to care for them.

In response to the uproar, the U.S. government spent the past 10 months adding beds to its $1.3 billion program for vulnerable migrant youth. Now those shelters are mostly empty, with about 12,000 open beds nationwide as the U.S. turns children away.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, called the expulsions of minors disturbing.

"It’s really a reflection of a new way of looking at children," she said. "Unfortunately, it is yet another example of the Trump administration seeking to erode any avenue of due process for immigrants, and it’s especially alarming because it’s an erosion of protections for children."

Under the protocol, the Border Patrol no longer automatically labels minors traveling alone as “unaccompanied alien children” except in narrow circumstances. Instead, the underage migrants are being called “single minors.”

The new designation is more than semantics, advocates say: It allows the government to avoid triggering the anti-trafficking law that protects vulnerable people, especially children.

“We are trying to treat everyone the same based on health, because the virus knows no ages,” CBP spokesman Matthew Dyman said.

Immigrant advocates, however, say they worry about the consequences of expelling minors and question the government’s rationale, given that its shelter network is equipped with the resources to care for children, including isolating those who might have an infectious disease.

In an open letter in May, the directors of 15 organizations that shelter migrant children before they are transferred to a sponsor implored the Homeland Security Department and CDC to treat the minors as required by law.

The shelters are compensated by the refugee agency regardless of how many children are in their care or their length of stay. Officials who work at these organizations said it is simply wrong to send children back to dangerous situations, where many face threats of gang violence, abuse in their homes or trafficking.

"Unaccompanied children who are denied protection are at risk for future victimization and forms of harm that no child deserves," the directors wrote.

Ali Noorani, executive director of the nonpartisan National Immigration Forum, expressed similar concerns.

“While the virus may not know the difference between a kid and an adult, a human smuggler or a trafficker certainly knows the difference,” he said. "And we are deporting these kids into the hands of some potentially very dangerous people."