In its Saturday COVID-19 report card, the city of Amarillo’s public health department is reporting an increase of two cases of the virus from Friday in Randall County, as well as no change from Friday in Potter County.

This increase of two cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the two counties to 3,536, 1,990 of which are currently active. There have been 1,503 recoveries from the virus in Potter and Randall Counties as well as 43 deaths related to the virus.

According to the report card, there have been 20,152 conducted COVID-19 tests reported to the city’s public health department, 338 of which are currently pending.

In Potter County, there have been a total of 2,785 cases of COVID-19, 1,629 of which are currently active, according to the report card. There have been 1,120 recoveries and 36 deaths related to the virus.

According to the report card, there have been 751 cases of COVID-19 in Randall County, 361 of which are currently active. There have been 383 recoveries and seven deaths related to the virus.

The city of Amarillo’s public health department will release its next COVID-19 report card Monday afternoon. The city will host its next COVID-19 news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at www.amarillo.gov/live. For more information on the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.