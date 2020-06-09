Two more positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, June 8, making the total number of cases found in Erath County at an even 30.

City Health Officer Dr. Kelly Doggett advised City Manager Allen Barnes that two residents of Stephenville had tested positive for the COVID virus. Both patients of this report are recuperating at home in quarantine.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID in Erath County.

City officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Wearing masks in public protect both the wearer and the others around them. Washing hands regularly and using hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of 60 percent or more. Do not touch your face, nose, or mouth. Observe social distancing and sanitize surfaces regularly. The precautions become more important as people are beginning to be in public and our lives become more normal.