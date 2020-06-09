Just in time for Austin’s first triple-digit temperature day, Barton Springs Pool will be available again to swimmers, dippers and sitters. But expect new pool rules because of the coronavirus.

The pool was closed in mid-March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, yet cases continue to rise in Travis County, so be careful heading out.

Reservations are now required to visit the pool. Once a reservation is booked, visitors must arrive 30 minutes early for a mandatory screening before they can enter the pool.

Reservations last two hours between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and can be booked online. No admission fees will be required. Group reservations are not available.

Fifteen minutes before a reservation ends, the facility will be cleared out for cleaning and disinfection.

Visitors must wear face masks when not swimming at the pool.

Early risers can swim at the pool between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily without a reservation. No guards will be on duty during that time.

The pool will be closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.