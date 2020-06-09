Agua Dulce High School's Class of 2020 valedictorian was Mackenzie Brie Behrens. She is the daughter of Chance and Christina Behren, and the older sister of Madison Behrens.

After graduation, MacKenzie plans to attend Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi in the fall in order to pursue a degree in nursing. She hopes to one day have a career as a Nurse Practitioner.

Because of Mackenzie's hard work and dedication to her education, she will be entering as a sophomore.

“I am so excited to be learn more about my major. TAMU-CC has such an amazing nursing program that I am so glad to have the opportunity of joining,” she said.

Mackenzie had many memorable moments throughout her high school career all leading up to her senior year until it was cut short by the coronavirus. Even with a short senior year, Mackenzie was still able to participate in FFA, powerlifting, and UIL math.

While Mackenzie is ready for the next chapter in her life, there are things she will miss.

“There are so many things I will miss about my time as a Longhorn, but I have to say the thing I will miss most is the positive environment that my high school has along with my favorite teachers and the lovely ladies in the front office,” Mackenzie said. “The school spirit and support from my community are all fond memories that I will carry with me for a lifetime.”