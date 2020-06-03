25 years ago:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Superman star Christopher Reeve agreed to appear in a poster promoting safe horse riding not long before he was paralyzed in a jumping event he once called “the most dangerous thing I do.”

50 years ago:

A team of planning consultants will swing into high gear today to prepare additional applications for federal funds to help Lubbock provide immediate rehabilitation and long-range planning in tornado-stricken areas of the Hub City.

75 years ago:

Lubbock’s “Big League” baseball will get started Tuesday afternoon at Chapman field, with Skipper Conn’s Hunt Oilers and Manager Finis Vaughn’s Purina Millers blasting off the lid in the National League junior baseball race.

100 years ago:

WACO - Troop A, Texas Cavalry, has been ordered assembled here Friday morning. Captain W.P. Stewart of the troop has not been advised of the purpose of the assemblage, but it is generally understood that the order which was issued by Governor Hobby through Brigadier General Wolters has a direct connection with the Galveston strike situation.