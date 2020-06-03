Bastrop County on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing its total to 219.

The new cases represent a 4% increase from Monday when the county reported having 211 cases, according to county data. In the last seven days, known cases have risen by 20%, from 182 on May 26 to 219 Tuesday.

Eighty-nine patients have recovered from the virus. Three deaths, including one reported Friday, have been linked to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, five coronavirus cases have been reported in Bastrop, nine in Smithville, 69 in Elgin and 136 in unincorporated areas, according to county data.

Bastrop County cases by ZIP code:

• 78602 (city) — 5

• 78602 (unincorporated) — 27

• 78612 (unincorporated) — 34

• 78616 (unincorporated) — 10

• 78617 (unincorporated) — 21

• 78621 (city) — 69

• 78621 (unincorporated) — 29

• 78650 (unincorporated) — 3

• 78653 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78659 (unincorporated) — 4

• 78662 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78941 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78942 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78945 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78953 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78957 (city) — 9

• 78957 (unincorporated) — 8

• 78959 (unincorporated) — 0