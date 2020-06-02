Rollingwood resident Perri Beathard faced uncertainty when she was forced to temporarily close her clothing boutique this spring amid coronavirus restrictions.

Beathard, who founded the store in 1997 and has operated the business in Rollingwood for 15 years, became one of the first four recipients of the Rollingwood Community Development Corporation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant program. She applied for the funds, sought help for past due rent and expenses, and was awarded $9,999 by the RCDC contingent upon proof that the business hasn’t received any other federal monies since the grant’s application date.

An RCDC summary of applications attached to its May 28 meeting agenda stated Beathard applied for other assistance but was denied.

Last week, Beathard told the Picayune that she was unaware as to whether she received other funds but said on Tuesday that a deposit from the federal Small Business Association’s Payroll Protection Program—designed to help employers continue to pay their staff and cover expenses—was made into her business account.

During the May 28 meeting, the RCDC also unanimously approved the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant program funded with $100,000 that would provide assistance capped at $10,000 per business. The application process had several requirements, with applicants being asked to include certain tax receipt payments and reports as well as stating whether or not the requestor had already applied for and/or received other government assistance.

Although her business is now on the upswing, Beathard said her need for the funds "was dire" at the time she applied for the Rollingwood grant.

"We were closed," Beathard said. "I still had inventory coming in and utility bills and rent bills, payroll for some of my people I felt I needed to pay. I didn’t know how long this was going to go on."

Rollingwood’s grant committee recommended limiting funds to $1,500 total if an applicant had previously received government subsidies, said Rollingwood Mayor Michael Dyson who also serves on the RCDC board. Four complete applications were recommended to the RCDC following the committee’s review process, with two applicants—Collectic Home, Abercrombie Gems and Precious Metals—having applied for and received other assistance. As a result, those businesses were awarded $1,500 each for sanitation and employee personal protective equipment.

Rollingwood business Front Line Car Wash—also known as Finish Line Car Wash—qualified for a $9,999 award.

"(Front Line is) staring down the barrel of some pretty significant layoffs," Dyson said. "We thought the idea of providing these monies to help pay for employee wages, which was one of the specific asks (by Front Line) made a heck of a lot of sense to keep people employed and keep that business up and running especially as we move into a part of the year when their services are typically more soft."

As a condition of the awards, the board of directors agreed to request updated information as to whether any grant recipients were given other federal funds between the date of their request and the date their awards will be given out.

Dyson and other directors said they were surprised only four applicants came forward for the award despite several required public hearings, print publicity and posting on various social media outlets. He said the committee received some partial program applications.

"There are a number of shops up and down our commercial district that are hurting with past due rent, bills, utility and insurance," Dyson said.

As further assistance for Rollingwood’s businesses, he is also seeking a portion of a $61 million federal coronavirus relief package sent to Travis County.

With 3,500 cities across the state of Texas per the Texas Municipal League, Dyson said approximately 55 of those cities don’t have information as to how those federal funds will be distributed. In a May 18 letter to Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe, some county mayors—including Dyson and the mayors of nearby West Lake Hills, Lakeway, Bee Cave and Village of the Hills—asked to share more than $26 million of the $61 million of COVID-19 assistance funds.

"Those monies were sent from the U.S. Treasury with the intent of trickling down to our local businesses and residents to help support them," Dyson said. "It’s our sincere hope that the county is going to take note of this and remedy the fact that the city of Rollingwood and the other 20 small cities in the county of Travis are some of the only ones in the entire state of Texas that don’t have any guidance or access to those funds."

With a share in those monies along with the remainder of the designated grant, he advocated the RCDC sponsor a second phase of funding for Rollingwood businesses that need support as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The initial grant excluded a number of business categories, including professionals in the legal and health care fields, Dyson said, with the first phase specifically aimed at supporting the retail groups that provided added sales tax.

"We’re not through this," Dyson said. "As much as folks would love to return to a level of normalcy, the economic impact, certainly on our small businesses which is the majority of businesses in our town, are going to be feeling this for quite some time."

As for Beathard, the store had a soft reopening on May 8, and she credits its recent success to the Rollingwood community whose residents turned out to shop. Although Beathard said she feels the major financial impact from COVID-19 restrictions may be behind her, she said the business is still not back to normal, with limited hours and fewer employees working.

"I have a lot of making up (financially) to do," Beathard said. "I don’t know how quickly we’re going to make it up or not make it up."