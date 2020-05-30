Amarillo Public Library begins Summer Reading Program

According to a news release, Amarillo Public Library has held the Amarillo Reads summer reading program for more than 70 years, and the pandemic won’t stop this year’s.

With slight changes compared to previous years, the main parts of the Amarillo Reads program include a reward for daily reading and fun, free, educational activities. One of the changes the library has made this year is an online registration form to reduce face-to-face contact, available at https://www.amarillolibrary.org/services/amarillo-reads-in-the-summer-imagine-your-story .

Once participants have signed up online, all they need to do is stop by and pick up their reading log; branch libraries are open Tuesday through Saturday this summer, so on June 1 the Downtown Library is the place to pick up reading logs.

To make the summer reading club safer for everyone, the library has made its programs virtual this summer. The theme for this year is “Imagine Your Story,” and staff have prepared lots of take home kits and instructional videos for all ages. Follow the Amarillo Public Library on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram to keep up on summer offerings.