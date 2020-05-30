Saturday forecast for Austin: Austinites planning to head outdoors to enjoy any of the area’s green spaces Saturday may want to pack plenty of sunscreen and water to combat the heat.

The National Weather Service forecast Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees. East-northeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph throughout the day, according to meteorologists.

The evening will be partly cloudy with overnight lows of 67 degrees, the forecast said.

Check out your extended forecast below from the weather service:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a high near 86 degrees. North-northeast winds will blow at about 5 mph. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening with a low around 68 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The daytime high will be around 86 degrees, accompanied with 5 to 10 mph winds blowing northeast in the morning. The evening will also be mostly cloudy with southeast winds blowing at about 5 mph and a low of 68 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. South-southeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of 70 degrees and winds blowing south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with south-southeast winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph and a high near 89 degrees. The evening skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the day with a high around 91 degrees. The evening will be partially cloudy with a low around 71.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high around 91 degrees.