



11:45 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Williamson County until 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The storm developed quickly over Georgetown. Potentally affected areas include Round Rock, Taylor, Granger, Serenada, Hutto, Jarrell, Thrall and Sun City.

The weather service said gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible. People outside are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from window.

9:45 p.m. update: Severe weather conditions began dissipating around 7 p.m. in the Austin metro area, but other parts of Central Texas and the Hill Country dealt with harsh conditions until later in the evening.

Parts of Kerr County were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was expired at 10:15 p.m., at the National Weather Service said.

Earlier in the evening, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Kerr, Bandera and Kendall counties. That warning was later downgraded back to a severe thunderstorm warning.

The weather service said Wednesday it did not receive any confirmed reports of tornadoes in the area.

Monte Oaks, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said storms had moved south of Interstate 10 and the San Antonio area.

"Kerrville was hit pretty hard with hail, but most of the hail was penny-size to an inch," he said. "The San Antonio metro is actually getting the worst of the hail."

Parts of Gillespie County was also put under a tornado warning. The weather service reported 1.75-inch hail in the area, and said residents could expect winds of up to 60 mph.

"80 mph wind gust was the highest wind gust we saw, and that was in the southern portions of Fredericksburg," he said.

Fredericksburg appeared to have been hit the hardest, having received 1.89 inches of rain. Rainfall totals across most of the Austin area, however, saw less than an inch.

Oaks said the weather service had not received any major reports of flooding, and expects the storm to starting dying down around midnight and 1 a.m.

8:30 p.m. update: The National Weather Service says parts of Bastrop and Caldwell counties will be under a new severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. The warning has been canceled for Travis and Hays, the service said.

The weather service has also said downgraded a tornado warning for the Hill Country counties of Bandera, Kendall and Kerr to a severe thunderstorm warning. Winds of up to 60 mph and 2-inch hail is possible, the service said.

7:45 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has canceled the severe thunderstorm warning for several counties in Central Texas, but remains in effect for parts of the Hill Country.

Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Llano, Travis and Williamson counties, are no longer under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 7:08 p.m., a National Weather Service meteorologist said. However, a significant weather advisory still remains for eastern Travis, southeastern Williamson, central Bastrop and northwestern Lee counties, with the possibility of winds of over 40 mph and penny-sized hail, the weather service said.

"Right now the storms from Georgetown to Lakeway look just like descent thunderstorms; nothing looking severe," said Aaron Treadway, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning for parts Gillespie and Kerr counties is also still in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Treadway said a tornado warning has been issued for the southern portions of Gillespie, which has reported 1.75-inch hail, and can expect winds of up to 60 mph.

"We still have severe storms out to the west of Travis County, but those are moving southeast, more toward San Antonio," Treadway said.

7:46p 5/27/2020 - Storm moving from Gillespie County into Kerr County could be producing up to 2 inch diameter hail now. Those in Kerrville should prepare for large hail. pic.twitter.com/UEIVGkXsdX

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 28, 2020

7 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several Central Texas counties that will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

The weather service said damaging wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail can be expected. It also warned residents of continuous cloud to ground lightning.

The warning effects parts of Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Llano, Travis and Williamson counties.

In Gillespie County, a flash flood warning is effect in Fredericksburg, Harper and Morris Ranch until 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: The day will be classic Texas. Daytime will be nice, warm and sunny before showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Austin area at night, the National Weather Service said.

Mostly sunny skies will last throughout the day with a high temperature near 88 degrees, forecasters said.

Storms could develop over Austin as early as 2 p.m., but will be more likely after 4 p.m. when rain chances are at 50%, the weather service said.

At night, rain chances will increase to 60% and skies will become mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be around 65 degrees, forecasters said.

With storms, comes the possibility for severe weather.

Hail between 1.5 and 2 inches in diameter and 60-75 mph winds will be possible, forecasters said.

Most areas will receive an inch or less of rainfall, but some spots could see up to 2 inches of rain, the weather service said.

Austin is already wet from weekend storms, which could lead to minor flooding of streams, creeks, canals and ditches Wednesday. Low-water crossings may flood, causing road closures, forecasters said.

Isolated tornadoes, mainly north of U.S. 290, and lightning strikes are possible with storms, forecasters said.

The severe weather threat will diminish by midnight, forecasters said.

Rain chances in Austin will dissipate by Thursday night, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night with a low around 69.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 91.

7:38p 7/27/2020 - Here is an overview of the ongoing storms. Severe storms to the west and non-severe storms over Austin. pic.twitter.com/dd6kvxCVBn

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 28, 2020