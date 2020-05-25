Closure to be in effect for pavement repairs

Northbound IH 37 will be closed for pavement repairs between the Nueces Bay Boulevard overpass and the Up River Road overpass. The northbound closure will begin at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, and will last until 6:00 AM, Thursday, May 28. Traffic will be detoured at the Nueces Bay Boulevard exit and along the frontage road. Message boards are in place alerting traffic.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.