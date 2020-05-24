During Tuesday’s virtual regular session, the Potter County Commissioners’ Court is expected to consider and act on a resolution reopening county buildings to employees and the public on June 1.

Per the resolution, on March 23 the Court extended Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner’s original March 18 pandemic Declaration of Disaster. Tanner outlined employees sent home while county buildings are closed would be considered occupying legal status known as “engaged to be waiting”.

Tanner’s advisory to employees indicated the status means employees are “on duty at home and ready to take on any assignments that can be handled from home and ready to return to work immediately when the buildings reopen, provided you are not sick”.

The resolution indicates the legal status allows the county to pay employees wages and benefits, and it declares employees are instructed to return to work onsite. Declining to do so, employees would no longer occupy “engaged to be waiting” status and would no longer be eligible to receive regular compensation and benefits as though at work.

Additionally, the measure outlines elected officials and department heads are to consider underlying medical and physical conditions reported by an employee that “could render the employee vulnerable to serious illness in case of coronavirus infection”.

Upon determining an employee is vulnerable, officials and department heads are authorized to allow the employee to continue to work remotely with full wages and benefits until it is deemed safe and medically appropriate for the employee to return to work onsite, the resolution indicates.

Employees who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis or have tested positive for coronavirus must not be allowed to return to work onsite, per the resolution. Such employees, per the measure, may work remotely, if able.

“I don’t think opening the buildings, sending employees back into those sites and letting the public in, too, is a sound move,” Amarillo resident Aramis Ruiz said. “It’s too early. The COVID numbers here should start to fall before a move like this is made. It’s a mistake that I pray won’t come back to haunt us.”

Amarillo resident Justin Gallagher offered a different sentiment.

“It’s time,” he said. “I understand the nature of the current situation, but we have to move forward while taking all of the necessary precautions. I trust our elected officials and the staff who are making those decisions, which I am sure haven’t been made without weighing all of the facts.”