Authorities closed four public parks across Travis County on Saturday as they became overcrowded with weekend visitors, exceeding limits set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

By 10 a.m. Travis County Parks announced that Pace Bend Park, which sits along the south shore of Lake Travis, was already being closed for the day after receiving too many visitors to maintain safe social distancing.

Officials said the park would reopen Sunday, again with limited capacity.

Then around noon, parks officials announced that Milton Reimers Ranch Park, in western Travis County near the Hays County line, also was "experiencing a large number of park visitors."

"In order to manage the safety of visitors in the park and staff," officials said, the park also would be closed for the rest of Saturday and would reopen Sunday with limited capacity.

Less than an hour later, Travis County Parks announced similar closures at Arkansas Bend Park, which sits on the north shore of Lake Travis east of Lago Vista, and Mansfield Dam Park, which is closer to Austin at the downstream end of Lake Travis. Both saw swelling numbers of park visitors, and both were closed for the day and set to reopen Sunday with limited capacity.

The park closures come as many boaters and commercial businesses around Lake Travis were looking forward to the lifting of boat ramp restrictions that shuttered all but a few facilities in the area.

Several area parks and boat ramps had reopened Friday on a limited basis, including Loop 360, Mansfield Dam (ramp only), Pace Bend (Collier ramp only) Arkansas Bend, Cypress Creek, Mary Quinlan, Webberville and Little Webberville parks.

The county also opened Reimers Ranch, Richard Moya (trails only), Northeast Metro (trails only), Southeast Metro (trails and fishing only), East Metro (trails and fishing only), Allen (trails only) and Windmill Run (trails only) parks.

The ramps had been closed March 27 to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

This article contains material from contributing writer Leslee Bassman.

