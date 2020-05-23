The Amarillo Local Government Corporation Board of Directors recently received numbers detailing the depth and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the downtown Embassy Suites Hotel.

"For March, that was of course when COVID hit about halfway through the month, they ended up having an occupancy rate of 56 percent, which was down 38 percent from the same time last March," Andrew Freeman, the city’s director of Planning and Development Services, said while delivering the figures during Wednesday’s LGC virtual regular session.

Per Freeman, the hotel’s ADR, or average daily rate, for March was up just over $5, as he noted the venue did not experience an impact in that area during that month.

"But April’s numbers came in at 19.7 percent occupancy, which was down 76.1 percent from last April," Freeman said. "And then their ADR came in at $92, which was down $27 from the same period last year. So they’ve definitely felt the impact from COVID."

Freeman said from April 26 to May 2, the hotel reported occupancy in the mid-30s, with a rise to 56 percent occupancy a couple of days within that span. The ADR was in the $87 to $90 range in that week, he said.

"Last week they fell in the 46 to 68 percent occupancy range and ADR mostly in the $90 up to $100," Freeman said. "At least the last couple of weeks they had started to see at least it going back in the other direction, but they definitely felt the impacts like most of the hotel industry has."

According to American Hotel & Lodging Association data, eight in 10 hotel rooms nationwide are empty in the wake of the pandemic.

"Some of our candidates for recent job openings stayed there, so I think maybe they just benefited from being the choice downtown for stays," Freeman said, with LGC officials indicating personnel from outside of the area conducting COVID-19 testing here could also have contributed to the occupancy uptick.

"There really isn’t an industry that hasn’t been impacted by COVID, but you have some that are realizing it more than others," Amarillo resident Mya Samuels said. "And the hotel and hospitality industry is one of those really taking a hit. It seems the only thing to do is to just wait it out and rebuild. It’s going to take time to regain that consumer confidence and comfort level that was in place pre-COVID. No one is going through this alone. We’re all in it together."