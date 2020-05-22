I’m not exactly sure at what point this happens, but after a certain number of kids you lose your humanity. OK, not really, but the way many people talk to and about you it sure seems this way. Your personal character is traded for a new caricature of the parent of a large family.

Suddenly you go from being one of the “normal” people of real life to someone unrelatable or even something unreal.

This happens to lots of other people too. You don’t see the man behind the uniform when you get pulled over, just a cop with a badge. The woman working 24 hours straight in the ER is just the doctor in the white coat, not a mother, daughter or even just a person with thoughts and feelings.

As much as their behavior may support this kind of alienation, politicians, celebrities, and sports stars can be viewed in the same way. They quickly become objects on TV and not fellow humans.

On the parenting front it’s because you hit a point where your perceived lifestyle is so unrelatable you’re just dismissed. It’s a big deal for someone to have a second kid, but your sixth? Pshaw, you probably won’t notice you even have another one. It’s funny, caricatures usually are, but maybe a bit dehumanizing too.

I’ve been there, too. I remember after our second was born talking to friends who just had their fifth and saying I didn’t know how they did it. But what I meant was I didn’t know how anyone could do that. And, in a sense, they must not be anyone.

It’s basically the blight of identity politics applied to parenthood. If you have X many kids you must be one of “those” people. “I can’t understand how you do that” quickly morphs into “I can’t understand you.” Or more accurately, I assume, “I understand everything about you.” It’s easier to write off parents in a big family and pass judgment on their life than to consider how you’d like to be treated in that situation.

I get it though. Big families are like lightning rods for social commentary. For one, we stick out like sore thumbs. We also probably aren’t going to lash out (too tired) or even argue with you (still too tired) if you ridicule or summarily dismiss us as anomalies.

A large part of social currency is made of caricatures and stereotypes. I don’t know that it’s always been that way, but it certainly has in America for a very long time. We could do with a lot less of this in the political arena. But it’s going to have to start at the personal level.

