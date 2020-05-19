Tuesday forecast for Austin: The official start of summer is still weeks away, but Tuesday’s hot temperatures and high heat index may have you thinking the season has already begun!

Sunny skies will last throughout the day with a high temperature near 97 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday’s heat index will make it feel like it’s 101 degrees outside, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately determine how hot your body will feel. Increased humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

Normally on May 19 in Austin, the high temperature is 87 degrees and the low is 68 degrees, according to climate data.

Temperatures will decrease at night to a low around 72 degrees, the weather service said. Nighttime skies will be clear.

Wednesday will also have temperatures in the 90s, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a heat index as high as 102. Increasingly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 91. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 71.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 85.