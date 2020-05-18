Earlier this month, Prosper Fire Department was recognized by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Best Practices Recognition Program and awarded the Recognized Best Practices Fire Department designation.

The award follows an internal review that measured the department’s level of adherence to a comprehensive list of best practices.

The department is “extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame said. “With over 1,500 fire departments in the state, it’s an honor to be one of only 23 departments that have achieved this recognition.”

Over the course of nearly two years, the department examined its compliance in several areas including administration and organization, emergency medical services, fire prevention, risk reduction, community outreach, safety and health and professional standard and conduct.

Upward of 117 best business practices were developed by fire service professionals for fire departments statewide to assist agencies in delivering services to the communities they serve efficiently and effectively.

Once the department’s internal review was completed, a request was made for an outside audit and review, and a final on-site review was performed by fire chiefs and assistant chiefs from others areas of the state.

The review results were submitted and analyzed by the Texas Fire Chiefs Best Practices Recognition Board, which decided to bestow the Prosper Fire Department the “recognized” status.

The designation confirms that Prosper Fire Department uses the most current best practices in the profession and meets its professional obligations to the town’s residents and businesses.

Additional information about the program is available at txfirechiefs.org/tfca_best_practices_recognition_program/.

Prosper Town Manager Harlan Jefferson said the designation should not surprise those who are familiar with the department.

“The work, the training, the dedication, the professionalism from top to bottom are evident on a daily basis,” Jefferson said. “Our residents and business owners already know the extremely high value of our fire department, and now the entire state of Texas is aware.”

The designation will be formally awarded to Prosper Fire Department during a future Prosper Town Council meeting.