Saturday forecast for Austin: Sunshine and cooler weather greeted the Austin area on Saturday morning after an overnight storm brought heavy rainfall, lighting strikes and damaging winds.

National Weather Service meteorologists Saturday morning worked to gather data in and around Austin to learn more about the storm’s impact.

Meteorologist Eric Platt said the storm dumped heavy rain into the area starting at 9:45 p.m. Platt said a smaller, slow-moving storm ahead of the larger line of storms produced the most rain, which prompted a flash flood warning that remained until 12:45 a.m.

The Lower Colorado River Authority reported rainfall totals in South Austin of 3.32 inches at East Boldin Creek at Gills Park, 3.68 inches at West Boldin Creek on Oltorf Street and 3.44 inches on St. Edward’s Drive.

There was also 3.52 inches of rain reported at Waller Creek and East 12th Street in Central Austin, 3.16 inches on Webberville Road in East Austin and 3.76 inches at Waller Creek and 23rd Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics said at least one person was rescued from flooding after the individual’s vehicle was stranded in high water at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Terry-O Lane in South Austin. The person was outside of the vehicle and called for help, medics said.

The patient was assisted out of the area without injury, according to medics.

Austin firefighters said they responded to three water rescues.

Platt said Austin residents haven’t reported seeing hail in the area overnight, but many called the weather service to report severe lightning activity. The weather service also received reports of wind gusts as high as 58 mph, he said.

Austin fire said crews responded to 150 calls about wires arching, lightning strikes and collisions. Two calls were about structure fires caused by lighting hitting homes, firefighters said. One home was located at 609 Natali Street, where an attic caught fire, according to the department.

Looking ahead to Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 82 degrees. North winds will blow at around 5 mph.

The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees, the forecast said.

Check out your extended forecast below from the weather service:

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a high near 87 degrees. North winds will blow at around 5 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 88 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with overnight lows around 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.