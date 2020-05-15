A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in North Austin early Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the southbound lanes in the 12100 block of the highway near Parmer Lane at 2:44 a.m. Initial reports said CPR was in progress on one person at the scene, medics said.

The person was walking onto the highway when they were hit by a four-door sedan, Austin police said, according to CBS Austin.

The person died at the scene, medics said. The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene, police said.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Parmer Lane for about two hours.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL: Auto v Pedestrian incident at ~12100 blk of N IH 35 SB; #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 adult. Slow down, expect road closures & remain alert for investigators working in the area. No other information available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 15, 2020

Officers are on the scene of a traffic fatality in the 12200 Blk. of N IH-35. The main lanes at this location are shut down, traffic is being diverted off at Exit 245. PIO is not responding. Media, stand by for staging area. Updates to follow. #ATXTraffic -WC6

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 15, 2020