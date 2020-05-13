The Bastrop County Commissioners Court began a discussion this week into possibly creating a uniform procedure to govern the creation of public utility districts as developers continue expressing high interest in home building in rural areas.

A public utility district, or PID, is a special district created within an unincorporated area of a county in which the district’s property owners reimburse a developer for the building costs of infrastructure and improvements within the district.

As dictated by the Texas Local Government Code, a PID can be used to finance anything from streets, to parks and landscaping. The costs of the improvements are paid for by annual assessments levied over decades by counties or cities through property owners’ tax bills.

The intent of a PID, similar to a municipal utility district, which is a financing tool similarly used to pay for water, sewage and draining infrastructure, is to spur economic development by providing developers an alternate way to pay for infrastructural improvements.

Public improvement districts and municipal utility districts have been used to pay for many subdivisions throughout the county. The city of Elgin, for instance, is anticipating several subdivisions to spring up in its extraterritorial jurisdiction that will be municipal utility districts.

"Without PIDs and MUDs, the prospects of Bastrop County attracting high quality development is diminished,“ said Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape.

But PIDs are not without their risks. Oftentimes the existence of a PID is not properly communicated to prospective home buyers, who are later surprised with the annual assessments they find on their property tax bills. This issue arose last year in the Hunter’s Crossing Public Improvement District, when the Bastrop City Council had to update an assessment plan to get debt payments back on track, leaving some property owners with a heavier repayment burden than they previously expected.

“Communication with those initial homeowners and then resale homeowners is really important and something you want to consider if you decide you would like to have a PID,” said Stephanie Leibe of the Norton Rose Fulbright law firm.

Another risk is that since the debt that finances the improvements is issued in the county’s name, the county could be at risk if the payments go into default.

Other questions remain as to whether the county would benefit from creating a PID policy, which may encourage more such districts in the unincorporated areas.

Developers are “coming whether we do the PID (policy) or we don’t do the PID,” said Bastrop County Auditor Lisa Smith. “It’s not like we’re one of these counties that has no development. We’re one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Texas. Why would we do this (policy) as a county?”

Commissioners are expected to continue discussing a possible PID policy at subsequent meetings. No date has been set for when a policy might be considered for adoption.