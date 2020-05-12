This record package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 6 individuals were arrested between 05/04/20 and 05/10/20 by area law enforcement agencies.

• David R. Reyes, 26, RCSO, possession drug paraphernalia, PR bond.

• Lane B. Schaefer, 24, RCSO, assault causes bodily injury family violence; bond $4,000.

• Justin E. Childers, 28, RCSO, MTR child endangerment, warrnt: DWI; bond $16,000.

• Juan G. Guerrero, 31, RCSO, unauthorized use motor vehicle; bond $20,000.

• Andrew B. Lozano, 24, BPD, reckless driving, possession marijuana; bond $4,000.

• Kevin B. Holmstrom, 48, RCSO, warrant: theft property w/two previous convictions; bond $10,000.