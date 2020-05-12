The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Grayson County soared past the 100th case milestone Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had reported 105 positive cases.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County and there are more than 100,000 people living in the county. Grayson County Office of Emergency Management statistics show that 1,434 people have been tested in the county and there are 46 tests pending.

Those numbers, however, are likely to climb significantly in the very near future because both Tyson and Ruiz foods are said to be planning site-wide testing this week.

Forty-three of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 62 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that the most infected age group for those who have been tested is people in their 50s with 26 cases. There have been 24 cases confirmed in people in their 40ss. There have been 17 cases reported for people in their 30s, and 12 cases for people in their 60s. There were six cases reported of people in their 70s and 16 cases of people in their 20s. There three cases reported of people under 19 and one case of people over 80.

The statistics show that 87 people have dealt with the virus at home and 18 have been hospitalized. There are currently 563 people dealing with the virus at home and three in the hospital. Thirty-nine people have been released from isolation. Sherman has had the highest number cases with 64 reported confirmations and Denison is next with 23. There have been two cases each in Bells, Tioga, Gunter, and Howe. Pottsboro has reported three cases and Van Alstyne has reported five cases. Sadler and Whitesboro have each had one case confirmed.

The statistics show that 12 of those 105 cases were linked to travel outside of Grayson County. Four of the cases were linked to international travel, 15 were community spread and 74 were linked to another confirmed case. Thirteen of the cases were classified as community spread.

In Fannin County, there have been a total of 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported as of Tuesday afternoon. Those individuals include 13 men and 14 women. Collin County has reported 839 cases, Cooke County has reported 11 cases.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).