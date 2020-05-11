More than 300 members of Prosper High School’s class of 2020 are the recipients of college scholarships courtesy of the Prosper Education Foundation (PEF).

Forty percent of students in this year’s graduating class received the scholarships, which range from $500 to $2,000, totaling $271,000.

Founded in 1996, PEF is a nonprofit organization that serves Prosper ISD students and teachers.

Elizabeth Johnston, the foundation’s executive director, said, “Prosper Education Foundation believes scholarships provide needed opportunities, funds and encouragement students need to pursue excellence beyond our classrooms and onward to a strong future.”

The scholarships “are a priority for PEF, and we are thrilled to see more and more community support join us in providing them each year.”

Each year, PEF awards scholarships to students attending traditional colleges, universities, trade schools and community college. This year, with support from the community, it was able to award 15 new scholarships.

Next Step Scholarships were received by 161 Prosper High School seniors who are attending any college, university or trade school next academic year.

Prosper Community Scholarships, in partnership with Prosper Rotary, awarded 73 scholarships for a full year of tuition to students who will attend Collin College.

Joey Womble, a member of Prosper Rotary, said the organization “wants to ensure that any Prosper ISD student wishing to go to college has that chance. ... We believe education is the key to financial success and are thrilled to offer scholarship funds to those students who might decide not to continue their education due to the cost.”

Thirty students, who have at least one parent employed with Prosper ISD, were awarded Legacy Scholarships.

Twenty-one scholarships that were awarded resulted from community gifts. These include memorial scholarships and those from corporations that provide funds to future workers in their industry.

Next Step Honors Scholarships were awarded to 18 seniors with strong leadership, academic or community involvement strengths.

Top Ten Scholarships presented to nine students who are graduating within the Top 10 of the class.

Bridge Scholarships were awarded to 11 students who are bridging the gap between financial burden and college plans.

PEF manages 21 community pass through scholarships, including three memorial scholarships.

Senior Jonah Leonard received the 2020 Chandler Fetterolf Memorial Music Scholarship.

The scholarship honors late Prosper High student Fetterolf, who was a member of the school’s drumline, Mighty Eagle Steel Drum band and wind ensemble prior to his death at age 17.

The teen aspired to major in music education at the University of North Texas.

“I'm incredibly grateful to the Prosper Education Foundation and the Blythe family for providing this scholarship,” said Leonard, who plans to attend UNT. “I can't wait to see where my college education will take me.”

Because this year’s awards ceremonies were canceled due to social-distancing guidelines, PEF mailed the 323 scholarships awards to students earlier this month.

The Chandler Fetterolf Memorial Music Scholarship was presented to Leonard via a Zoom meeting, which allowed Fetterolf’s family to participate.

“Awarding this scholarship means so much to us,” Kim Blythe, Fetterolf’s mother, said. “It’s a chance for us to invest in the future of a young person that reminds us of Chandler’s passion for music, love for PHS and dreams for tomorrow.”