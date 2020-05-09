Karen Elkins was only four-years-old when the deadliest tornado in Lubbock history touched ground in 1970, but she hasn't forgotten the events of that day.

She remembers her parents turning on the radio after they came home from visiting her aunt and hearing that a tornado hit downtown Lubbock. She remembers her dad telling them to get in the hallway, and getting under a mattress with her parents, her two older brothers and their dog.

The next thing Elkins remembers is waking up in a lot across the street from where their family home stood near MLK Jr. Boulevard, now completely destroyed except for concrete porch steps.

"We had all passed out, and as we all began to come to, my mom was asking if we were OK and then we started hollering for my dad because he was nowhere around," Elkins recalled.

The entire city dealt with the aftermath of the May 11, 1970 F5 tornado through reconstructing demolished buildings, taking care of injured loved ones, or mourning the loss of the 26 victims of that day who didn't survive.

Elkins' father was one of the victims.

Elkins' mother filled the gaps in her memories of the day, explaining that the mattress covering the family began to blow off of them and her dad jumped on top of it to keep it in place. He was later found in a ditch with head injuries, which Elkins suspects came from flying debris.

Along with Elkins' father, she lost her aunt, uncle and two cousins that day. The surviving members, other than Elkins, sustained injuries including her mother, who had a severed spinal cord that left her paralyzed from the waist down the rest of her life.

“We’ve talked about the events of the day for the rest of our lives, and it’s amazing that anybody came out of it alive,” said Elkins. “Our mom said initially, the house lifted and then it came back down. She thought we were safe, but within a heartbeat it lifted again and shattered. That’s why we were in the field across the street.”

There were a few bright spots for the family that came from the tornado. The community came together to build them a new home that had wheelchair access for her mother, and her family became even closer. They were so close that the siblings all agreed to personally take care of their mother until her death in 2016 because she took care of them after the storm.

“We were taught the importance of family and sticking together,” said Elkins. “It was challenging, but character building because you learn how to make things work even when it’s difficult. We’re all still tight even with my mom gone, family needs each other.”

Aside from a new home for Elkins and her family, members of the community also worked on reconstructing other parts of Lubbock that had been destroyed such as the Guadalupe neighborhood and areas downtown.

“Everyone rolled up their sleeves and did what had to be done,” said Stacy Keith, a member of the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Committee. “I don’t think at the time they thought they were doing anything extraordinary, but you look back and it’s amazing. They had a sense of community.”

James Granberry had been mayor of Lubbock for just 19 days before the tornado struck and considers himself honored to have taken part in the reconstruction and to have seen the city come together despite previous racial tension.

“We were having a lot of trouble in Lubbock, but when the tornado hit, it really pulled the city together,” said Granberry. “Everyone had to work together for the good of our city and the area. We had been separated for years, by our choice, but the tornado changed that.”

Granberry created a citizens advisory committee and he said they did a great job putting the city back together. The experience reconstructing led to Granberry receiving a letter from then-President Richard Nixon congratulating him on his leadership after the tornado and appointed him to a citizens group to help when a big earthquake struck Peru.

“It was really bad, but the people of Lubbock really rose to the occasion and did a fantastic job,” said Granberry.

The Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway is expected to be an artistic rendering of Ted Fujita’s drawings that mapped the eight-mile path of the tornado and led to the development of the Fujita scale to rate tornado intensity. It was supposed to be dedicated this year for the 50th anniversary of the tornado. However, the coronavirus spread to the city and, for public safety, has been pushed back to May 2021.

While Elkins used to see the anniversary of the tornado as something not to be celebrated, she now sees how it highlights the history and perseverance of the city. She’s looking forward to the memorial when it is revealed.

“I’m really pleased they have done something to acknowledge those who were lost that night,” said Elkins. “We don’t always understand why things happen the way they do, but it’s always in God’s hands.”