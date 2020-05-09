A 34-year-old man was arrested late Friday night in connection with the slaying of a 28-year-old man found dead in his vehicle Thursday night in Central Lubbock.

Robert Miner was arrested without incident about 11:25 p.m. in the 8200 block of County Road 5830 in Shallowater by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and Texas Anti Gang unit in connection with the shooting death of Cody Moreno, police officials said.

Lubbock police officers responding to a 8:10 p.m. Thursday shots fired call in the 1700 block of 30th Street found Moreno in his vehicle, according to a Lubbock police news release. Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Miner waited for Moreno to leave the Park Tower Apartments 1617 27th St.

Miner reportedly followed Moreno, who traveled Southbound on Avenue Q, and crashed into him at the intersection of 30th Street, where investigators believe Miner shot into Moreno’s vehicle before leaving the scene, release states.

The news release does not indicate a motive for the shooting.

Miner was booked into to the Lubbock County Detention Center about 1 a.m., according to jail records. His bail is set at $250,000, the release states.