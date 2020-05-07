Monique Campanelli and her husband, Dante Dominick, have been brightening up Austin for more than a decade. Their Articulture Designs business specializes in using flowers to breathe new life into spaces across town; from the ‘living wall’ that adorned Shake Shack to the terrarium coffee tables at the Four Seasons. Like the plants they use, the business flourishes in the spring and summer, when their four employees are kept busy with events, including SXSW, the international festival of music, arts and technology that brings thousands of people to Austin every March.

That was before COVID-19. Suddenly –and through no fault of their own – Articulture Designs dried up. Weddings and events, SXSW included, have been cancelled for the foreseeable future. Throughout April, Monique and Dante paid their employees out-of-pocket, and are using social media to engage with customers, shifting sales online and offering delivery services. They recently presented their first virtual workshop, with people tuning in from California, Florida and New York. But for a business that makes public spaces beautiful, a nation staying indoors is a big problem.

The pandemic isn’t just a public health emergency, it’s also an economic crisis that is hitting small businesses especially hard. Everyone’s top priority is the health of their loved ones, but no one wants Austin’s thriving small business community to become collateral damage. That’s why Facebook and the City of Austin have been working closely to try to support local businesses that need it most. Facebook recently announced that it would make $100 million available in grants to small businesses globally, with $2.5 million set aside for more than 600 businesses in Austin. Grant applications are open now and close on Friday night.

The virus doesn’t care who you are. It has hit every county in Texas, with the elderly, people of color, and rural residents the worst affected. And while all working families are feeling the economic pain, vulnerable communities are getting hit the hardest. So often, the most vulnerable are women and women of color – and the families who depend on them. Research by LeanIn.org has found that more than a third of women say they’ve been laid off, furloughed, or received pay cuts because of the coronavirus. The disparity is even greater among women of color, with black women twice as likely to report these financial issues as white men. That’s why half of the grants available in the U.S. will be reserved exclusively for women, minority and veteran-owned businesses.

In addition to grants, Facebook is creating new ways for customers to support the local businesses they love with gift cards and fundraising tools, and making it easier for companies to find help, training and support. Facebook’s Business Resource Hub [Facebook.com/resource] contains advice and information – including from healthcare experts – to help businesses during the crisis.

Facebook’s support of Austin businesses comes at a time when the city is thinking creatively about ways to keep businesses – and their workers—financially viable as they prepare to rebound from this crisis. By freezing evictions, offering utility assistance for individuals and bridge loans to businesses as they await funds from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the City of Austin is laser-focused on helping neighbors remain whole. Facebook’s grant program will be instrumental in meeting that goal.

Facebook has a decade-long relationship with Austin. The first Facebook office opened in 2010 with just seven employees – and has now grown to more than 1,200 in what is now the company’s fourth-biggest office in the U.S. That growth has been reflected in Facebook’s support for communities across town.

You don’t need to be on Facebook to be eligible for grants or support. Any small business can apply at facebook.com/grantsforbusiness.

Sandberg is COO of Facebook.