As of Monday morning, Grayson County had reported 49 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty three of those cases were reported in women and 26 in men.

Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that the most infected age group for those who have been tested is people in their 40s with 13 cases. There have 10 cases confirmed in people in their 50s. There have seven cases each for people their 30s and for people in their 60s. There were six cases reported of people in their 70s and four cases of people in their 20s. There one each reported for those under 19 and those over 80.

The statistics show that 35 people have dealt with the virus at home and 14 have been hospitalized. There are currently 27 people dealing with the virus at home and four in the hospital. Eighteen people have been released from isolation. Sherman has had the highest number cases with 23 reported confirmations and Denison is next with 14.

There have been two cases each in Bells, Pottsboro, and Tioga. Gunter, Howe, Sadler and Whitesboro have each had one case confirmed.

The statistics show that 11 of those 49 cases were linked to travel outside of Grayson County. Four of the cases were linked to international travel and 24 were linked to another confirmed case. Ten of the cases were classified as community spread.

State-wide, there have been 31,548 cases confirmed and 867 people have died from the virus. There have been 390,560 people tested for the virus. In 2019, there were 29 million people in the state of Texas. There are 254 counties in the state of Texas and 212 of them have reported COVID-19 cases. In Fannin County, there had been 23 cases reported as of Friday. Collin County has reported 784 cases, Cooke County has reported eight cases.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.