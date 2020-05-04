Construction on area highways will continue this week. The Texas Department of Transportation has released its list of planned projects for the first week of May.

While the schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues, motorists are still asked to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.

“They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems,” a news release from TxDOT said.

Here is a list of projects scheduled for this week:

Grayson County

US 75: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures on northbound and southbound US 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on building detours. The southbound Travis Street connector ramp onto southbound US 75 was closed permanently. Traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road to Park Avenue. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and Washington Street as crews work on installing temporary signals and building detours. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 1417: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for daytime lane closures between US 82 and SH 56. Crews will be performing utility work as well as constructing a portion of the new Sand Creek bridge. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 1417: at the OB Groner / West Travis St. intersection. Watch for shoulder closures as crews work on widening the roadway to add turn lanes.

FM 691: from FM 131/Loy Lake Road to US 75. Watch for traffic shifts as workers widen FM 691 to an ultimate five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131/Loy Lake Road has been converted to a four-way stop intersection and will become a signalized intersection at the conclusion of the construction project.

FM 121: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to widen the roadway to provide a detour section. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section at the conclusion of the project.

SH 160: from US 69 to Red Moore Road. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on performing base repairs.

US 377: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691. Watch for a lane closure on the southbound US 75 frontage road as well as the westbound Spur 503 ramp while construction crews work on building the new southbound US 75 exit ramp for FM 691. During this phase, westbound Spur 503 to southbound US 75 traffic must use the frontage road through the FM 691 intersection and then enter southbound US 75 using the on ramp after FM 691.

US 75 Slope Repair at Randell Lake Road, on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road: on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road. The southbound frontage road and Randell Lake exit ramp are closed due to a slope failure. Crews are working to lime treat the soils and place underdrains.

US 75 Full Depth concrete repair: crews will be working on US 75, weather permitting, each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present during the nighttime only in order for crews to replace failed concrete slabs. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

US 75 debris pickup: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the daytime.

US 82 & US 69: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

SH 56: between FM 1417 to the Fannin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work to blade level the roadway.

US 377: between FM 902 and the Denton County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work to blade level the roadway.

FM 1753: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

Fannin County

FM 898: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 2815: from FM 1629 to SH 11. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1743: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

US 82: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two lane roadway to a four lane divided section. Watch for a traffic shift near the SH 56 intersection in Honey Grove as crews work to build the new westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being shifted to the eastbound side during this period. Watch for new exit ramps and entrance ramps near the FM 100 intersection.

FM 274: from SH 78 to FM 3321. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on performing base repairs.

SH 78: from Oklahoma State line to CR 1125. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on performing base repairs.

County Road 4920: at Indian Creek. County Road 4920 is closed at Indian Creek while crews remove the existing bridge and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 4920 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

County Road 2998: at Cottonwood Creek. County Road 2998 is closed in order for crews to remove the existing bridge and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 2998 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

FM 897: from US 82 to CR 2950 in Lannius. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on performing base repairs.

SH 56: in Honeygrove at the US 82 intersection. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work to blade level the roadway. TxDOT plans to remove the eastbound SH 56 ramp to US 82 on Friday, May 8. All traffic will follow SH 56 to the intersection with US 82.

