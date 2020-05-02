Welcome to the weekend, Central Texas! Saturday’s skies will be sunny with warm temperatures, so make sure you’re applying sunscreen while social distancing if you plan to go outside.

The day will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 89, the National Weather Service said.

South wind will be blowing 10-15 mph all day, with gusts as high as 20 mph, forecasters said.

The night skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to a low of around 68, the weather service said.

You can expect continued warm temperatures and sunny skies into the beginning of the week, but the week may end with the possibility of rain. Check out the extended forecast from the weather service below:

Sunday: Partly sunny gradually becoming fully sunny during the day with a high near 92. Night will bring increasing clouds with a low around 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 67 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 87 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear at night with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 67.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 90 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.