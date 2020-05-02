The Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant, is scheduled to reopen May 4 with limited hours and services.

The library’s hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No Saturday hours are scheduled this month.

Patrons may visit the library to use computers (up to four people at a time) for up to one hour. Computers will be sanitized after each use, and hand sanitizer will be available at the checkout counter for patrons and staff.

Up to six people at a time will be allowed to check out materials within a 30-minute time frame inside the library.

The library’s lobby, cafe and meetings are not open.

At this time, patrons will not be allowed to sit inside the library for the purposes of reading or hanging out, using the internet or charging electronic devices.

The library’s drive-thru window will be open to copy, fax or print documents as well as check out materials if patrons do not feel comfortable or cannot enter the building.

Library staffers will wear face masks “when interacting with patrons and ... 6-foot social distancing isn’t feasible,” according to a press release distributed April 29 by the library. “We will also be following the state’s recommendations for public facilities and our plan may change – increase, decrease, or cease services.”

Staff currently are not allowed to distribute food or hygiene items as part of the #Strongertogether outreach program.

However, plans are to start the “Very Hungry Reader” children’s food program through the state’s food bank. Bagged meals will be available in the afternoons and/or evenings once the city approves.

Patrons are encouraged to follow the library on social media, visit the library’s website (donaldwreynolds.okpls.org), email (library@durant.org) or call 580-924-3486 with questions or to request materials.

Plans for the library’s Summer Reading Program are underway. An announcement about the program is expected later this month.