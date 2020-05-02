Here is the All-Texomaland Powerlifting team for the 2020 season:
Girls Lifter of the Year Finalists
Ashley Boatright, Sr., Sherman
Olivia Trevino, Jr., Collinsville
Madison Villa, Jr., S&S
Boys Lifter of the Year Finalists
Austin Cuthbertson, Jr., Van Alstyne
Markos Morales, Sr., Whitesboro
Scott Straw, Sr., Bells
Coach of the Year Finalists
Gary Bigelow, Denison
Colton Henderson, Bells
Brad Urban, Whitesboro
Girls
Jennifer Muniz, Soph., Sherman
Linsey Dolan, Jr., Denison
Carla Ledezma, Jr., Denison
Kianna Jones, Fr., Denison
Talon Andrews, Jr., Collinsville
Lexi Roberts, Jr., Collinsville
Jessica McAdams, Jr., Collinsville
Sagrario Labrada, Jr., Whitesboro
Leah Frith, Soph., Whitesboro
Jenna King, Soph., Whitesboro
Mary Faith Jones, Sr., Whitesboro
Kendra Haskett, Jr., Whitewright
Hayden Thompson, Jr., Whitewright
Makayla Brown, Jr., Bells
Jessica Thomas, Jr., Van Alstyne
Boys
Drew Williams, Sr., Denison
Armando Carrillo, Jr., Bells
Drake Stephens, Jr., Bells
Blake Peters, Sr., Bells
Payton Cole, Fr., Bells
Alex Labrada, Fr., Whitesboro
Jacob Smith, Soph., Whitesboro
Conner Jacobs, Jr., Whitesboro
Ignacio Salas, Soph., Whitesboro
Jake Taylor, Sr., Van Alstyne
Radley Hamm, Sr., Whitewright
Shane Davis, Soph., Whitewright
Keatyn Eitelman, Sr., Pottsboro
Erik Tapia, Soph., Gunter
Gage Moore, Jr., S&S