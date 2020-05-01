As a part of national plans to expand COVID-19 testing, Walmart announced that it will be opening a drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Grayson County.

Starting on May 4, Walmart, in partnership with eTruthNorth will be providing testing for the viral disease in the parking lot of the store at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and U.S. Hwy. 82 in Sherman.

“This is an incredibly exciting thing for our community as it will triple our capacity for COVID-19 testing,” Sherman Mayor David Plyler said Friday morning, during the monthly Coffee with the Mayor event.

The move by Walmart represents efforts by state and federal agencies to increase the scope of COVID-19 test. The Sherman location will be one of the first 45 Walmart sites across the country to open under this surge by Walmart.

“The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all healthcare providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms,” the retailer said in a press release.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. through 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week, weather permitting. A soft opening was held Friday morning specifically for first responders.

The site will be able to test anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus through appointment at not out-of-pocket cost to the individual. An online portal has been created at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle for verification of eligibility criteria and ID check. Walk-up requests will not be accepted.

The tests will be self-administered via nasal swab test on site while observed by medical volunteers. The used swab will then be sealed and dropped into a container on their way out of the site.

Test processing and communications will be handled by eTrueNorth.

For more information on testing, please visit 1-800-635-8611.

