The Sherman City Council is considering emergency repairs to its Dorchester 9 Trinity Well. The council is slated to consider this when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

The well, which is a prime producer for the ground water zone of the city, has failed and been rendered inoperable. As the well is needed for production demands leading into the summer, the city is consider authorizing staff to proceed on an emergency basis.

The estimated cost for the repairs is between $250,000 and $275,000.

In other matters, the city will consider designating the city manager to calculate the voter-approval tax rate as though the city is a Special Taxing Unit.

In 2019, the Texas legislature approved a series of tax reforms that lowered the percentage of additional revenue a city can make from property taxes over the previous year from 8 percent to 3.5 percent without the need of a rollback election. These changes do not apply to special taxing units, but very few exist in Texas.

However, the reforms included a clause that allows cities to calculate the rate as though they were a special taxing unit if any part of the city is located in an area declared a disaster area in the current tax year by the governor or by the president of the United States.

