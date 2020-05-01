Sherman Police

Possession of a controlled substance - On January 30, 2020, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1700 block of East Pecan Street. Large amounts of marijuana, THC concentrates, and some prescription pills were located throughout the residence, along with several firearms. The suspect was arrested and transported to Grayson County Jail.

Criminal trespass - On April 28, Sherman Police Department dispatch received a call in reference to a criminal mischief at the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. The caller stated someone broke the window to her motel room by punching and kicking it. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers were dispatched to the scene and a report for criminal mischief $100



Assault - On April 28, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call from a female stating she wished to make a report in regards to a threat that was made involving her son. Officers spoke with the caller and gathered further information. A report was generated for assault by threat.

Harassment - On April 9, a female complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding Harassment. The complainant stated a known suspect is sending unwanted messages located in the 4900 block of West Park Avenue in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between April 28-29. A harassment by threats report was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On April 29, a traffic stop was conducted in the 300 block of W Lamar Street. During the course of the traffic stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Methamphetamine and Marijuana were found. The driver was arrested. Reports for possession of a controlled substances 1G



Theft - On April 29, Sherman dispatch received a call from a business in the 400 block of West Highway 82 in reference to a theft that occurred at their business. Officers responded to the location. Loss Prevention had two subjects detained in their office. Officers took an inventory of the items that were stolen and a report was made for theft of property $100



For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.