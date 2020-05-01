The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grayson County continued to climb Friday as the GC Health Department confirmed the total number had reached 37 by Friday afternoon. That included a group of four new cases with patients all in their 40s.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said three of the newest confirmed cases are from Sherman and one is from Howe. Two of the four cases have no history of travel. One has a history of travel outside of Grayson County and one has a history of travel outside of the state. Three of the four new confirmed cases have had close contact with another confirmed case.

She said GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Anyone who has recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and has developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, such individuals are asked to alert their provider before arriving to the provider's office or emergency department.

Ortez said it is still important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department's Isolation/Quarantine Orders.

“For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department's (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD),” she said in the written statement.