The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of people indicted this week. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Shannon Richardson, 40, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jeffery Baugh, 50, of Denison — two counts of forgery, one of false statement of credit and one of theft of property;

Deserae Johnson, 34, of Irving — possession of a controlled substance with intent (ecstasy);

James Rodgers Jr., 31, of Ozark Arkansas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Casey Wallace, 32, of Calera Oklahoma — unauthorized use of motor vehicle;

Anthony Thurman, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Damon Schares, 41, of Whitesboro — burglary of habitation intend other felony;

Dermaine Wilson,42, of Denison — failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Zachary,42, of Denison — failure to appear;

Kolin Pogue, 47, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Erika Pollard, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Bailey, 45, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Travis Nobles, 39, of Sadler — DWI 3rd or more;

Steven Morris, 64, of Sherman — one count of sexual abuse of a child under 14, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and two counts of indecency with a child exposure;

Roy Polmanter, 30, of Denison — evading arrest with previous conviction, tamper with evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Mary Anderson, 58, of Trenton — burglary of habitation intent other felony;

Christopher Robinson, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joe Perez, 65, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Stephen Moss, 68, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Tara Rush, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Jeffery Baugh, 50, of Denison — forger and theft of property;

Alexander Rebelo, 33, of Eufalula, Oklahoma — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

She’Lyn McClain, 31, of Sherman — credit/debit card abuse/elder;

Clayton Walker Jr., 30, of Sherman — intoxicated assault with a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Vito Colopietra, 38, of Denison —accident involving injury;

Skip Porter, 46, of Rowlett — DWI 3rd or more;

Kee’Andre Rogers,18, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a peace officer or judge and obstruction or retaliation;

Christopher McKinley, 33, of Sherman — theft property with previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

TyDarrius Howard‐Polk, 21, of Sherman — assault family or household member and assault of a pregnant person;

Jeremy Bryant,44, of Pottsboro — assault of a family or household member impede breathing;

Quinten Stewart, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bruce Thomas, 26, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jason Tabor, 39, of Princeton — theft of property;

Ronald McCann, 61, of Sherman — obstruction/retaliation;

Michael Kirby, 42, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breathing.