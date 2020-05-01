Grayson County Health Department has confirmed three additional positive cases of COVID-19 within the county.

A statement from GCHD Director Amanda Ortez said the patients are in their 30s, 40s and 70s and are currently isolated at home. Two of the newest confirmed cases are from Sherman and the third is from Denison.

None of the cases have a history of travel and no known contact with a confirmed case.

The The GCHD team is currently identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

“The Grayson County Health Department will continue, in partnership with our community providers, to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County. Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President Trump, Governor Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Ortez said.

Those who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel are advised to , call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider's office or emergency department.

“It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department's Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department's (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD),” Ortez said.