The Fannin County Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser reports that on Thursday, the grand jurors met and considered a plethora of cases filed with the Criminal District Attorney’s Office by Fannin County law enforcement agencies. The Grand Jury returned 76 indictments listed below. The Fannin County Grand Jury has returned 113 true bills of indictment so far in 2020.

"Special arrangements were made for the safety of the Grand Jurors as well as the other participants," Glaser said in a written statement. He said the usual Grand Jury “room” provided by Fannin County did not provide enough separated space consistent with social distancing.

"District Judge Laurine Blake relinquished her courtroom so that sufficient space allowed for those involved to be separated for social distancing. Judge Blake also provided face coverings for those participants who needed them. Because of the unusually large number of cases to be considered, lunch was provided," Glaser said.

It is important to note that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The following people were indicted:

Micah Ray Allen, 44, of Garland — fraud use, possession identifying information, four counts theft of property, theft of firearm and burglary of a building;

Kelvin Lee Anderson, 51, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Ruby Pauline Andertone, 20, of Telephone — abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Tyler Travon Bennett, 22, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance ;

Kraig Benson, 53 of Grants Pass Oregon — two counts of delivery of marijuana;

Christopher Dale Boot, 30, of Mexia — sexual assault;

Troy Anthony Bradley, 33, of Princeton —assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Jeromie Eric Broadway, 30, of Balch Springs — fraudulent use of identifying information, forgery of a government document;

Jeffrey Don Bryant, 51, of Bells — hinder secured creditors;

Clifford Tamirr Bullock III, 43, of San Leandro, California — delivery of marijuana;

Blake Cole Capehart, 21, of Ravenna — two counts of theft of property;

Gordon Alan Carr, 36, of Ivanhoe — possession of a controlled substance enhanced;

Jessie Don Clar, 41, of Ivanhoe — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Ashton Blaze Dickinson, 24, of Honey Grove — possession of a controlled substance ;

Tammy Renee Erwin, 42, of Whitewright — two counts of forgery or a financial instrument;

Wyatt Tenison Fannin, 24, of Ravenna — possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

David William Fogleman, 41, of Bonham — injury to a child,elderly, or disabled person with reckless bodily injury;

Nancy Kay Fogleman, 37, of Whitewright — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Gabriel Wayne Galban, 46, of Carrolton — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Julio Garcia, 37, of Blue Ridge — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhanced and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Roman Andrew Garrison, 53, of Bonham — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Marcus Dale Garvin, 36, of Bonham —manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Albert Cruz Garza, 30, of Blue Ridge — possession of a controlled substance;

Trystan Gonzales, 23, of Bonham — sexual asault of a child;

Angela Gonzales, 45, of Savoy — forgery financial instrument and fraudulent use of identifying information;

Cory Duane Goode, 29, of Leonard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Carlton Adair Gossett, 42, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance and tamper with physical evidence;

Chassidy Jane Hassell, 32, of Arlington — possession of a controlled substance ;

Katrina Leshai Hendrix, 31, of Bonham — violate the civil rights of a person in custody sexual;

Don Michael Herman, 64, of DeSoto —possession of a controlled substance;

Phillip Leonard Houser, 55, of Leonard — three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Terrence Ramone Hubbard, 24, of Fort Worth — fraudulent use of identifying information, forgery of a government document;

Ava Nance Jarratt, 29, of Bonham —abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Bradley Scott Keene, 35, of Sulpher Springs — credit card abuse;

Kyle Wayne Kelsey, 45, of Sherman — theft of property;

Sean Christopher Lickman, 28, of Randolph — possession of a controlled substance;

Darly Ray Loftice, 31, of Bells — theft of property;

Jimmie Ray Monday, 32, of Leonard — assault family or household member;

Kelvin Marcus Murphy, 59, of Bonham —theft of cattle, horse or exotic livestock;

Marc Jeffrey Musser, 40, of Blue Ridge — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Brandon Heath Norris, 41, of Telephone — burglary of a habitation, theft of property and sex offenders duty to register;

Danny Gene Prater, 48, of Trenton — evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Justin Curtis Reimer, 18, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance;

Gary Michael Robinson, 51, of Sherman — theft of property enhanced;

Donnie Lee Scraper, 40, of Longdale Oklahoma — evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Trent Arron Selvage, 36, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance ;

Robert Glenn Shearin, 27, of Denison — accident involving injury enhanced;

Jessie Dale Starnes, 28, of Ravenna — indecency with a child sexual contact enhanced;

Cody Dale Story, 36, of Blue Ridge — theft of services;

Michael Quinn Tittsworth, 56, of Ivanhoe — unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon;

Zoney Trejo, 22, of Blue Ridge —arson intend to damage habitat or place of worship;

Chirstopher L. Voris, 36, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Christopher Wrinkle, 29, of Leonard — evading arrest with a vehicle.

