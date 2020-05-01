MCALESTER - Choctaw Defense Manufacturing announced May 1 that it is manufacturing, distributing and selling Plexiglass barriers (more commonly referred to as sneeze guards) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize that we can provide an essential service to our communities,” said CDM President John Uvodich. “We’re here with this capability and ready to meet the demands that are forthcoming during this pandemic.”

The sneeze guards can act as a barrier between people and may also protect employees and customers from airborne viruses in offices, gyms, grocery stores, nail salons, retail stores, restaurants, banks and pharmacies among other settings.

The company orders Plexiglass in sheets and custom cuts the barriers according to customer specifications using a water jet at its warehouse in McAlester.