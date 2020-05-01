Jason Della Rosa

Friday

May 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM


With the spring sports season cancelled by the UIL because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Herald Democrat is putting a spotlight on the seniors who had their high school careers abruptly come to an end.


College plans: Play basketball at Fort Lewis College in Colorado and major in criminal justice.


Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Stretch and warm up.


Song or music that prepares you for competition: None.


Favorite subject/class: English.


Favorite teacher and why: Coach Lands.


Favorite coach and why: Coach Lands. He is the best role model and has the best advice.


Best teammate and why: Sierra Copeland. We supported each other in our events.


Best high school sports memory: Going to state in high jump and setting the school record in baseball.


Best high school non-sports memory: Getting my mom’s brand new car stuck in the mud headed to watch a volleyball game.


What you love about your sport: The family it creates.


Favorite sports movie and why: “Greater.” It shows you to work hard and never give up.


Describe the Howe Class of 2020: Very close together and have been together since kindergarten.


Biggest lesson learned: Don’t let others define who you are. Do what’s best for you and try your hardest at whatever you do.


Biggest influence in your life: Coach Lands.


Athlete you look up to: My sister Riley Harvey.


Reaction to the season being cancelled: Very upsetting and sad i won’t get to spend my last season with my friends.


Message to your teammates: Will forever cherish our memories and will miss the times we shared together.


Message to your freshman self: Time goes by fast. Go to every sporting event and try your best at everything.


Thing you won’t miss at all: Waking up early.


Thing you will miss the most: The teachers and coaches. Spending everyday with my friends.