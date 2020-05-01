With the spring sports season cancelled by the UIL because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Herald Democrat is putting a spotlight on the seniors who had their high school careers abruptly come to an end.

College plans: Play basketball at Fort Lewis College in Colorado and major in criminal justice.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Stretch and warm up.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: None.

Favorite subject/class: English.

Favorite teacher and why: Coach Lands.

Favorite coach and why: Coach Lands. He is the best role model and has the best advice.

Best teammate and why: Sierra Copeland. We supported each other in our events.

Best high school sports memory: Going to state in high jump and setting the school record in baseball.

Best high school non-sports memory: Getting my mom’s brand new car stuck in the mud headed to watch a volleyball game.

What you love about your sport: The family it creates.

Favorite sports movie and why: “Greater.” It shows you to work hard and never give up.

Describe the Howe Class of 2020: Very close together and have been together since kindergarten.

Biggest lesson learned: Don’t let others define who you are. Do what’s best for you and try your hardest at whatever you do.

Biggest influence in your life: Coach Lands.

Athlete you look up to: My sister Riley Harvey.

Reaction to the season being cancelled: Very upsetting and sad i won’t get to spend my last season with my friends.

Message to your teammates: Will forever cherish our memories and will miss the times we shared together.

Message to your freshman self: Time goes by fast. Go to every sporting event and try your best at everything.

Thing you won’t miss at all: Waking up early.

Thing you will miss the most: The teachers and coaches. Spending everyday with my friends.