Libraries across the Lake Travis area might be closed to the public, but some services are still available online. Patrons can catch their favorite librarians on YouTube, Zoom or Facebook singing, reading and dancing from home.

The Bee Cave Public Library and Lake Travis Community Library closed in March, joining hundreds of other libraries across the state in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

But the librarians, who are known for their creativity, quickly worked to figure out what programs could still be offered virtually, including storytime, arts and crafts, book clubs and reading challenges.

Morgan McMillian, director for the Lake Travis Community Library, said staff is figuring things out as they go, adding more programs each week.

“We are kind of making it up as we go along, but we are having a lot of fun staying connected to patrons,” she said.

An entire YouTube channel dedicated to singalongs, storytimes and book recommendations was launched in March, a project McMillian said staff plans to continue after the library doors reopen. Patrons can go back and rewatch videos as they please. It’s also a great way to see familiar faces, including Sharon Temple, volunteer and library board secretary. Watch her sing “A-Hunting We Will Go” and read "Armadillo Tattletale" by Helen Ketteman and Keith Graves. Librarian Raj Kamat and Karen Ballinger are also reading and singing.

Pre-recorded videos are not the only way to connect with staff and fellow patrons. Through Zoom program meet-ups, McMillian said patrons can tune in live to storytime, educational classes and book chats. Last week, the library piloted a Zoom cooking class, where guests learned to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

“A lot of our patrons are in (the library) multiple times a week,” she said. “One important thing right now is staying connected, and this is such a great way to stay in touch with the community.”

The library’s book clubs have also moved to Zoom meet-ups.

Helen Kott, book club organizer, said the group is following the same structure they always have. The book list is chosen the previous year and Kott said the club has not deviated from that schedule and doesn't intend to.

“Seamlessly, with the help of library staff, we have moved into a virtual format,” Kott said. “It's been great. We did our first Texas book club meeting the other night, and there were eight of us there. It’s so good to see people.”

But she said some things have changed a bit about their normal monthly meetings.

Members were able to swap books with one another, and Kott said that they’ve tried their best to move to virtual books that can be read on Amazon Kindle and other e-book apps. Also, though the club is normally open to anyone, Kott said it is currently limited to current members until staff can get a handle on the new technology and are fully prepared to welcome new members.

“People are eager to see one another and socialize beyond the club,” she said. “It’s all about trying to be as normal as we can be in this abnormal time. The library has helped greatly with that.”

Just up RM 620, the Bee Cave Public Library has taken on a few roles since closing in March, said Cate Sweeney, Bee Cave’s public services librarian.

In an effort to help small businesses through the economic stall that was caused by stay-at-home orders and the closure of restaurants, bars and retail stores, the city of Bee Cave launched a small business assistance center in April that offers direction and tips on how business owners can apply for grants, funding and loans to help offset the loss of revenue.

The library staff is running the center, offering key resources to funding assistance, mentors, and local lenders. She said staff continues to research and learn more every day. Services are available online or over the phone at 512-579-2910.

“It's all still evolving, as is information on how to obtain business loans and other funding,” Sweeny said. “We are doing webinars daily and reaching out to area business librarians to make sure the information we are distributing is not only good, but an authoritative resource.”

The library also continues to serve the public as an educational and social community center, so staff has been working to convert that to an online format.

Through their well-known social media presence on Facebook and Instagram, Sweeney said they can have been able to connect with patrons and encourage engagement while at home.

Storytimes, scavenger hunts, reading challenges and other virtual engaging activities, such as Lego building and escape rooms, are available and give visitors something to look forward to. Book club meetings are still being worked on.

“It's really easy for social distancing to become social isolation, and, as a social gathering place, we are not able to do what we've done previously,” Sweeney said. “It is an evolving process.”

Every day the library tries to add new programs, challenges and other activities and events that engage people in lifelong learning and can be done while families are social distancing. Sweeney said that could mean more storytimes and maybe cooking and baking classes.

“The library is not just about being a place to read,” she said. “It's about lifelong learning, and any way we can support learning — like learning to make sourdough bread — is where we find ourselves. The intention is not to replicate things we would normally do, but to continue to learn and connect.”

She said the staff has also tried to encourage activities beyond the computer screen that take families outside. The challenge this month is to read outside.

“There is an important element to realize that there are limitations as to what can be virtually offered,” Sweeney said. “An outdoor scavenger hunt and things you can do beyond the computer screen, where you can go outside to the yard or be in a space where you keep social distancing rules, are really what we are working on.”

But for those rainy days, and sometimes scorching hot days, virtual books and resources are available at both Bee Cave and Lake Travis libraries, offering anything from children's books to Stephen King novels to research databases.

As for when libraries will be able to reopen, that is still unknown. But both libraries have started to plan for virtual summer reading programs and other programs that can be done online and from the comforts of home.