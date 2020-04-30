Calendar

Through May 3 - Texas South Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

Through May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season for eight southeastern counties including Atoka and Choctaw counties.

Through May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season.

Through May 14 - Texas Eastern Turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties.

Through May 17 - Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

May 5 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting CANCELLED due to COVID-19 crisis.

May 20 – Oklahoma Controlled Hunts application deadline. For information, visit www.wildlifedepartment.com .

June 2 - Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting and fly tying session from 6-8 p.m. at Sherman's Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital conference room. For information, visit www.rrff.org

July 7 - Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting and fly tying session from 6-8 p.m. at Sherman's Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital conference room. For information, visit www.rrff.org

August 4 - Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting and fly tying session from 6-8 p.m. at Sherman's Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital conference room. For information, visit www.rrff.org

Notes

As the state of Texas starts the journey towards normalcy and reopening the economy, the Red River Fly Fishers group has updated its website with meeting dates for June through October, as long as future COVID-19 effects don’t cause cancellation or postponement. The local group plans to meet again in the conference room at Sherman’s Baylor Scott & White hospital on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Oct. 6. All monthly meetings and fly tying sessions are planned for 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s website at www.rrff.org …BassFan.com’s senior editor John Johnson reported this week that according to angler Harvey Horne, officials with the Bassmaster Elite Series may be targeting a reopening of their angling circuit at the Sabine River event in late May or early June…

Hunting Report

As May arrives on the calendar, the 2020 spring turkey hunting season is nearing the mid-point for hunters in Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties as the May 14 closing date approaches in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the South Texas spring turkey season will conclude this weekend on Sunday, May 3. The Oklahoma season will conclude next week on Wednesday, May 6 while the North Texas spring season will conclude on May 17…, bagging a pair of gobblers, one of which had a double-beard. His lease mate, former Sherman resident Jim Short, also bagged a good gobbler…As spring turkey season winds towards a May 6 conclusion in Oklahoma, North Texas Outfitters owner and chief guide Dakota Stowers reports that the season is complete for the properties that his outfitting service guides on near Waurika, Okla. All in all, Stowers said it was a good season…

Fishing Reports

As the COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues, TPWD advises anglers that if they plan to go fishing, check all local orders related to the current virus outbreak. Also check the status of the location you're planning to fish since some lakes, ramps, and access points may be closed… At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temp is 68 degrees; and the lake is 0.04’ low. TPWD rates overall fishing as excellent right now. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait. Diving birds are marking feeding schools of stripers throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are excellent for those fishing soft plastic creatures, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 6-14’ of water. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 8-15’ of water...An e-mail report from Bill and Chris Carey's Striper Express guide service earlier this week indicates that the early morning topwater bite is starting up for stripers keying on spawning shad. Look at main lake points early in the morning...Last week, we congratulated Brett Graham for his 9-lb., 4-oz. largemouth at Texoma. This week, congrats are in order for Denison Yellow Jacket football and baseball star Cayden Earnhart. He went fishing at Texoma last Saturday and caught a 7-lb. largemouth, the best of his young angling career!...At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; the water temp is 71 degrees; and the lake is 2.48’ high. TPWD says that angling action for largemouth bass is fair right now for anglers using Texas-rigged soft plastic creature baits, crankbaits, and swimbaits fished in 6-12’ of water. White bass are excellent in 20-40’ of water on slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished in the marina, bridges and brush piles...At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 68-72 degrees; and the lake is 0.17’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are excellent on plastic worms, topwaters and Chatterbaits fished near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8-12’ of water. As the spawn winds down, hollow bodied plastic frogs are also working in shallow grass and near lily pads. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished in 12-20’ of water...At the Blue River near Tishomingo, the river elevation is above normal; water temp is 62 degrees; and the river is stained. Fishing is good for holdover rainbow trout, which ODWC describes as good on garlic scented PowerBait, chartreuse PowerBait, copper Super Dupers, gold-and-black Panther Martins, and small spoons. For fly fishermen, trout are good on caddis dry fly imitations, nymphs, and midge emergers. Try tandem fly rigs with a caddis dry fly on top and a double-bead head nymph down below…ODWC says best trout action is now shifting away from the trail and roadway near the river…ODWC says that the action is fair for largemouths, smallmouths, and spotted bass at the Blue River. To catch bass, fish crankbaits and jerkbaits near brushy structure, creek channels, in-stream rocks, and shoreline. Crawfish and baitfish colored baits are a good option right now… At Lake Murray near Ardmore, the lake elevation is above normal; water temp is 66 degrees; and the water is clear. ODWC says that largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs and soft plastic baits fished around brushy structure and in shallow areas...

Tip of the Week

As spring turkey season begins to wind down on both sides of the Red River, late season birds can often be lured in during mid-morning to early afternoon hours if the weather isn’t too hot. Once the longbeards hit the ground after morning fly down, they’ll often remain “henned up” until hens leave and head for their nests to sit on eggs. That will often result in gobblers returning to the overnight roost area to see if another unbred hen might be roaming through the area. For the patient hunter waiting under a shady tree with a good supply of turkey calls, the result can be a lone bird that comes strutting in for a quick invite to the dinner table!